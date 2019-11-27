Limestone County Sheriff's Office upgrading body camera technology

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is upgrading its body cameras so deputies have the latest technology while patrolling the streets.

But it’s still video investigators never need to show you.

The sheriff's office tells us improvements like these will help deputies who work long hours and need equipment to last them through the day.

The county is renewing the 3-year contract with a company called Axon. It includes 38 brand new body cameras. The sheriff’s office already uses cameras made by Axon. This deal updates the model to include better technology.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s office started using body camera video about five years ago. Wednesday, the spokesman explained why it’s time for an upgrade.

"A longer battery life when you're working 12 hour shifts you know on the road and having to record a lot of conversations throughout the shift. It can put a drain in the battery life and you have to docket it more frequently. So that's probably the biggest advantage," says Stephen Young.

The sheriff's office told us it doesn't know how much this deal will cost.

They plan on making an offer on Monday for their new contract with the company.