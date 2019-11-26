Limestone County Sheriff’s Office seeks ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

One man is in jail and another, considered armed and dangerous, is on the loose as the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigates a store robbery.

Matthew Alan Wright, 25, is charged with two counts of robbery and being held in the Limestone County Jail, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman. Bond is set at $100,000.

Young said Wright is involved in the robbery of the B & K Grocery in the Reid Community on Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office also is looking for Jaterrius Tywon Burrell, 20. Young said he, too, is wanted on two counts of robbery related to the B & K Grocery incident, as well as unrelated charges.

Young said Burrell is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have information of his whereabouts, contact Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.

On Saturday, deputies and investigators responded to a robbery at the B & K Grocery store at 15238 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. Investigators discovered the vehicle used was a 2000s model white Dodge Stratus with several stickers in the back glass and no tag.

Investigators located the vehicle at Bonnie Doone Apartments, said Young. After reviewing security footage investigators discovered that Wright had removed the stickers from the vehicle, and they located the stickers on the ground next to the vehicle. During the investigation it was discovered that Wright was the driver of the vehicle in the robbery and he was hiding in Ardmore.

With the assistance of Ardmore Police, deputies took Wright into custody Monday night. Investigators also identified the man in the store security video with the gun as Burrell.

Burrell and Wright are neighbors at Bonnie Doone apartments, Young said.