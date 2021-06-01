Limestone County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 accused of trying to steal boat in stolen truck

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two suspects who stole a truck and failed in an attempt to steal a boat.

Carrie Swain and Kendrick Vincent are wanted in the May 27 theft of a black Dodge truck on Jernigan Hollow Road and the attempted theft of a boat, while in the stolen truck, on May 29, according to the sheriff’s office.

The office said Swain and Vincent ran away on Old Scrouge Road in northern Limestone Counties when deputies responded to the attempted boat theft call.

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to contact Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.