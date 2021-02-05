Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped Friday night.

According to a news release, at approximately 7:30 p.m., inmate Geovannis Rodriguez, 28, of Shaw Road in Athens escaped the secured perimeter of the Limestone County Jail.

He was held on charges of possession of a forged instrument third degree and burglary third degree. He was booked in the jail on Feb. 2.

Limestone County deputies and prison dogs are searching for Rodriguez Friday night.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (256) 232-0111.