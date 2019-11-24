Limestone County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect in armed robbery of grocery store

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for robbing a grocery store at gunpoint.

Deputies said an armed individual went to B&K Grocery on Brownsferry Road in the Reid community sometime Saturday night. Security camera footage captured the suspect with a white bandana around his face and possibly sunglasses over his eyes.

The picture shows him wearing a black jacket and grey pants with black patches over the knees.

The department also posted a vehicle of interest, which appears to be a white sedan.

This is the second armed robbery that was reported at B&K Grocery within the past year. According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Timothy Lundsford and Kobi Pendleton were both arrested after robbing a clerk at gunpoint.

According to court records, both Lundsford and Pendleton were indicted on a Robbery First-Degree charge on April 10, 2019.

Pendleton is scheduled for a jury trial on January 27, 2020 and Lundsford's jury trial is scheduled on February 3, 2020.

As for Saturday's armed robbery, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.