UPDATE: Limestone County sheriff charges suspect in murder of 74-year-old in Ardmore

UPDATE: Fred Sommerville is charged with the murder of 74-year-old Bruce Cosman in Ardmore.

Officials say Sommerville, who is from Huntsville, was arrested on Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Pickens County. They say he was found with a stolen vehicle that contained his deceased wife, 39-year-old Lakresha Sommerville, who was reported missing on July 18, 2019.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they can put Sommerville at Cosman's house at the time of his murder in Ardmore. The department says there's no reason to believe Sommerville knew the 74-year-old man.

The sheriff's office says there is a lot more work to do in the investigation, and it's unknown when Sommerville will be brought back to Limestone County to stand trial.

Sommerville is currently in the Pickens County Jail, which is 2.5 hours south of Decatur. He was apprehended at 11 a.m. Friday in Pickens County, where he's facing charges for attempting to elude, theft of property first-degree, abuse of a corpse and reckless endangerment.

The sheriff's office says when Sommerville was arrested in Pickens County, his wife had been dead for some time.

A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jason Ward, says officers received information Friday morning that a stolen vehicle was parked on Memorial Parkway in Aliceville and that the driver was possibly armed with a gun. He says officers found Sommerville asleep inside the vehicle.

Ward says Sommerville was awakened, refused to follow officers' orders and attempted to flee in the vehicle. He says an officer fired a shot, and moments later, Sommerville was taken into custody.

According to ALEA, once Sommerville was taken into custody, officers found a deceased female inside the vehicle, who was later identified as Lakresha Sommerville.

Sommerville’s bond was set in Pickens County at $1 million. ALEA says the State Bureau of Investigation is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

From earlier:

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says it is in the process of obtaining warrants on a suspect in the Thursday evening murder of 74-year-old Bruce Cosman in Ardmore.

Cosman was shot and killed Thursday in his backyard on Ardmore Avenue. His wife said he went outside to investigate some noise. Read more here.

Another senior was murdered early Tuesday morning on Elkwood Section Road in Ardmore, four miles away from where Cosman was killed. Read more on that here.



A press conference will be held at 6 p.m. at the sheriff's office.