Limestone County Sheriff's Office makes second arrest for November robbery

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has made a second arrest for a robbery at B&K Grocery in November.

Deputies arrested Matthew Wright in late November. They called him the getaway driver.

Now, another suspect, Jaterrius Burrell, is in the county jail for two counts of robbery first-degree and previous unrelated charges.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video from B&K Grocery helped in the case. Investigators recognized Burrell because he was already wanted for other crimes.

The sheriff's office said when deputies went to Burrell's last known address, they saw a car with no tag. They connected it to his neighbor, Matthew Wright, who deputies also saw in the video.

Investigators in Ardmore spotted Wright and called Limestone County. He was arrested for two counts of robbery first-degree.

Burrell was arrested Tuesday at the Bonnie Doone apartments in Athens. He's being held on a $200,000 cash bond for the robbery charges. The sheriff's office said the cash bond was set on these charges because he hit the victim during the robbery.

According to the department, Burrell also had multiple alias warrants with Athens police for failure to appear on previous charges. He is ineligible for bond on those charges.