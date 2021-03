The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Leeia Yvonne Long.

Leeia is a 13-year-old white female and may be in danger, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

She was last seen about 11 p.m. March 6 in the area of Edgewood Road in Athens.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Leeia Yvonne Long, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 or call 911.