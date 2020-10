The Limestone County Sherif's Office reports a 4-year old child has been transported to the hospital from Brownsferry Road with an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies were called out to the scene around 6:40 Saturday night. Right now, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with WAAYTV.com for updates and learn more on WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m.