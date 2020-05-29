Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 16-year-old boy

Limestone County Sheriff's officers are investigating the cause of death of a 16-year-old boy.

Search crews found the body of Miguel Alonso in the Elk River Friday morning, and investigators say they have not yet ruled out foul play.

Alonso was last seen fishing at the boat ramp on Elk River Park Road.

Limestone County Sheriff's Officers say Alonso's body was found in water that's almost 20 feet deep. Officers say they are now questioning two to four people who were last seen with Alonso.

The Limestone County Sheriffs Office tells WAAY 31 Alonso’s parents reported him missing late Wednesday night, and the search began Thursday morning.

Officials say Alonso and up to four other people he was with, were fishing not at the dock, but nearby where the water is deeper.

Search crews used sonar equipment and officers say the area where Alonso's body was found is not easy to get to.

"Where you first come into that park, they had to walk down into the woods down a steep ravine through some very treacherous terrain to get there so that's not a place known to fish and it's not advisable that people access that area because it's very treacherous," said Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

One woman told WAAY 31 that she frequently goes to the dock on Elk River Road. She says from now on she will remember this tragedy whenever she visits.

"To see life lost there is devastating, most definitely, because it is a place to get away and to find peace," said Athens resident, Melissa Lynch.

The Limestone County Coroner says Alonso's body is now at a forensic lab in Huntsville, and an autopsy will most likely be done next week.