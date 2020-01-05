Clear
Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating an officer-involved shooting

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Posted: Jan 5, 2020 5:57 PM
Updated: Jan 5, 2020 6:02 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, investigators are responding to the scene on Sugar Way in Elkmont.

The office also called upon the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated. 

