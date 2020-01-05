Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating an officer-involved shooting

Deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Limestone County.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, investigators are responding to the scene on Sugar Way in Elkmont.
The office also called upon the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.
WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.
