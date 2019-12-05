Clear
Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating after jewelry stolen from home

If you have information, the sheriff's office asks you to call Investigator McAbee at 256-232-0111.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after jewelry was stolen from a home.

The department says on Dec. 2, a suspect or suspects burglarized a home in the 24000 block of Kadence Lane and took the jewelry.

