Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigates a series of car break-ins

This image shows suspects who the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said were breaking into vehicles overnight on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
This image shows suspects who the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said were breaking into vehicles overnight on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said there were recorded break-ins that happened both on Tuesday and Saturday.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in determining who is behind a string of vehicle break-ins.

The department took to social media to post that on Saturday morning around 3 a.m., at least two people were spotted on a security camera breaking into a vehicle. The video was captured just off of Newby Road.

That video shows one of the subjects walking up to a car that appears to be unlocked and then rummages through it. 

Investigators said overnight on Tuesday, a home security system captured four people checking locks and breaking into cars in the Southern Charm negihborhood.

Deputies have not confirmed whether or not the two instances are related. They ask anyone with information on either of the break-in events to contact the sheriff's office at 256-232-0111 and ask for Investigator McAbee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events