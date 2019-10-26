Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigates a series of car break-ins

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in determining who is behind a string of vehicle break-ins.

The department took to social media to post that on Saturday morning around 3 a.m., at least two people were spotted on a security camera breaking into a vehicle. The video was captured just off of Newby Road.

That video shows one of the subjects walking up to a car that appears to be unlocked and then rummages through it.

Investigators said overnight on Tuesday, a home security system captured four people checking locks and breaking into cars in the Southern Charm negihborhood.

Deputies have not confirmed whether or not the two instances are related. They ask anyone with information on either of the break-in events to contact the sheriff's office at 256-232-0111 and ask for Investigator McAbee.