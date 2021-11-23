Limestone County Sheriff's Office hosts 'Operation Give Back,' provides Thanksgiving dinner baskets for families

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office recently helped provide Thanksgiving meals to 15 residents in need.

Called "LCSO Operation Give Back," the mission involved getting locations where special baskets could be used for the upcoming holiday, then gathering donations from employees to fill the baskets. Each basket included a turkey and side items for the family's Thanksgiving dinner.

"This operation was a special way for the department to give back to our community," Limestone Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. "This Thanksgiving, we are thankful for the citizens that we serve and protect, and we hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving."