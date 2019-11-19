Limestone County Sheriff’s Office holding goat sale after owner fails to come forward

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is having a goat sale after the animals' owner failed to come forward.
The department says the nearly two dozen goats were found running along New Cut Road near Blackburn Road on Nov. 8.
“It’s hard to imagine someone wouldn’t miss this many goats,” said Stephen Young, a sheriff's office spokesman.
The sheriff's office has been caring for them at its rodeo site in Athens. Deputies purchased goat feed, hay, and are filling up water for them daily.
Young said some of the goats had to be separated because they weren't getting along.
“Most of them are pretty friendly. The rest of them stand back and watch," he said.
The sale will be Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Sheriff's Rodeo Arena on Highway 99.
