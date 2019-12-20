Limestone County Sheriff’s Office charges teens for burglary at abandoned store

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says two teens are charged for a burglary Friday morning.

The burglary happened around 7 a.m. at Brownsferry Road and Reid Road. A caller said the teens had broken into an abandoned store with a hammer.

Deputies caught the male suspects, ages 15 and 17, running out of the store. The sheriff’s office says one of the teens was holding a pickaxe.

The teens face burglary charges.