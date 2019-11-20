Limestone County Sheriff's Office cancels goat sale after finding owner

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a goat sale is cancelled because the owner of the animals has been found.
The nearly two dozen goats were found running along New Cut Road near Blackburn Road on Nov. 8. The sheriff's office has been caring for them at its rodeo site in Athens.
