Limestone County Sheriff's Office cancels goat sale after finding owner

The sheriff's office has been caring for the goats at its rodeo site in Athens.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 10:32 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a goat sale is cancelled because the owner of the animals has been found.

The nearly two dozen goats were found running along New Cut Road near Blackburn Road on Nov. 8. The sheriff's office has been caring for them at its rodeo site in Athens. 

