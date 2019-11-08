Limestone County Sheriff's Office asks: Are these your goats?

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter on Friday afternoon after a herd of goats was found on New Cut Road near Blackburn Road.

These goats are the second wayward animals spotted in Limestone County on Friday. Friday morning the sheriff's office asked if anyone could claim goats found wandering in a yard on Simpson Road off Fort Hampton Road.

If you own the goats from either location, or know who does, please call 256-232-0111.