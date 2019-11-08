The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter on Friday afternoon after a herd of goats was found on New Cut Road near Blackburn Road.
These goats are the second wayward animals spotted in Limestone County on Friday. Friday morning the sheriff's office asked if anyone could claim goats found wandering in a yard on Simpson Road off Fort Hampton Road.
If you own the goats from either location, or know who does, please call 256-232-0111.
Related Content
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office asks: Are these your goats?
- Sheriff's office, legal team talk after Limestone County sheriff indicted
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office advising drivers to slow down
- Child hit by vehicle near Limestone County Sheriff's Office
- Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit
- Limestone County sheriff seeks property damage suspect
- Limestone County Democrats respond to sheriff's indictment
- Limestone County sheriff seeks stolen duck boat
Scroll for more content...