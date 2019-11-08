Clear
Limestone County Sheriff's Office asks: Are these your goats?

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter on Friday afternoon after a herd of goats was found on New Cut Road near Blackburn Road.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

These goats are the second wayward animals spotted in Limestone County on Friday. Friday morning the sheriff's office asked if anyone could claim goats found wandering in a yard on Simpson Road off Fort Hampton Road.

If you own the goats from either location, or know who does, please call 256-232-0111.

