Limestone County Sheriff’s Office: 6-year-old boy stabbed, taken to hospital

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies, investigators, fire and EMS units responded to a residence on Elkton Road near Piney Chapel Road about 4 p.m. Wednesday regarding a juvenile stabbing victim.

The sheriff's office said the victim is a 6-year-old boy who sustained "a single apparent stab wound to the back."

The victim has been taken to a hospital by ambulance.

