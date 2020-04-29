The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies, investigators, fire and EMS units responded to a residence on Elkton Road near Piney Chapel Road about 4 p.m. Wednesday regarding a juvenile stabbing victim.
The sheriff's office said the victim is a 6-year-old boy who sustained "a single apparent stab wound to the back."
The victim has been taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.
Related Content
- Limestone County Sheriff’s Office: 6-year-old boy stabbed, taken to hospital
- Sheriff's office, legal team talk after Limestone County sheriff indicted
- Trial of Limestone County sheriff delayed due to hospitalization
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office advising drivers to slow down
- Child hit by vehicle near Limestone County Sheriff's Office
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office asks: Are these your goats?
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office cancels goat sale after finding owner
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office upgrading body camera technology
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating after jewelry stolen from home
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office makes second arrest for November robbery
Scroll for more content...