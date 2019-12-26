Limestone County Sheriff’s Office: Harvest man charged after assaulting deputy, breaking into store

A Harvest man is in jail after law enforcement says he burglarized a business, unlawfully entered a police car, assaulted a deputy, and more.

Nicholas Claude Green, 24, is charged with burglary, theft, breaking and entering a vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $14,500 bond.

Deputies responded to Import Auto, 30585 U.S. Hwy 72 in Madison, on the morning of Dec. 25 after Green was caught in the act of burglarizing the business, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Young said the owner of the business was asleep in the living quarters until he heard glass break in the front of the store. Video showed Green throwing a large rock through the store’s front window.

Once Green entered the business, he began stealing keys to vehicles, Young said. He entered the garage attached to the front office where he located a Madison City Police car, which he unlawfully entered.

At that time the owner saw Green, who was armed with a knife, and ordered him to stop, holding him at gunpoint. Green ran away and the owner gave chase.

The offender attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle with the keys he had stolen inside the business, but the owner fired shots in the air causing the suspect to flee on foot from the scene, Young said.

Deputy Danny Craig was in the area and saw Green on Hatchett Road East.

Craig ordered Green to stop, but he ran into a wooded area, said Young.

After a lengthy chase, Craig took the suspect into custody. Young said Craig found drug paraphernalia and stolen property from the business on Green.

Craig sustained minor physical injuries during the apprehension.

Young said Green has many warrants with other agencies, and additional charges are likely.