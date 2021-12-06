Clear

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office: Escapee and man who helped her face multiple charges

Ashley Lynn Gatlin and Michael Scott Kennedy

Both are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.

Posted: Dec 6, 2021 6:23 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2021 6:26 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County work release inmate who escaped on Dec. 2 – and the man accused of helping her – both are facing new charges.

Ashley Lynn Gatlin, 35, of Elkmont left her Athens jobsite and got into a vehicle driven by Michael Scott Kennedy, 51, of Elkmont, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Kennedy was found in Ardmore. The sheriff’s office said Gatlin wasn’t with him, but he did have drugs and a sheet of paper with the address where the escapee was located.

“Deputies responded to the address and after a brief stand-off, Gatlin was taken back into custody. Upon being transported to jail, corrections officers located methamphetamine and an unknown substance after a thorough search of Gatlin,” according to a news release.

Gatlin was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. She will also face a charge of escape.

Kennedy was charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug Paraphernalia. Kennedy will also face a charge of facilitating escape.

