Limestone County Sheriff sworn in for tenth consecutive term

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sworn in for his tenth consecutive term on Wednesday, setting a record for sheriffs in Alabama's history.
The ceremony was at noon at the Athens courthouse.
