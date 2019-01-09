Clear
Limestone County Sheriff sworn in for tenth consecutive term

Courtesy of Limestone County Courtesy of Limestone County

This set a state record for sheriffs.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 1:28 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sworn in for his tenth consecutive term on Wednesday, setting a record for sheriffs in Alabama's history.

The ceremony was at noon at the Athens courthouse.

