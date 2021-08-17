Limestone County Sheriff: Work-release inmate escapes on stolen motorcycle; search underway

A manhunt is underway for a work-release inmate who the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said showed up at work Tuesday, stole a motorcycle and left.

Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West said 35-year-old Joel Dwight Gooch showed up to work at Vulcan Plastics on Durham Drive in Athens on Tuesday morning but then left around 8:30 a.m. on a black Kawasaki motorcycle belonging to another employee.

The sheriff's office said Gooch is serving a sentence for child support.

Gooch is 5'7'' and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 25-232-0111

