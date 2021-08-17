Clear

Limestone County Sheriff: Work-release inmate escapes on stolen motorcycle; search underway

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith, Josh Rayburn

A manhunt is underway for a work-release inmate who the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said showed up at work Tuesday, stole a motorcycle and left.

Acting Limestone County Sheriff Mike West said 35-year-old Joel Dwight Gooch showed up to work at Vulcan Plastics on Durham Drive in Athens on Tuesday morning but then left around 8:30 a.m. on a black Kawasaki motorcycle belonging to another employee. 

The sheriff's office said Gooch is serving a sentence for child support.

Gooch is 5'7'' and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 25-232-0111 

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events