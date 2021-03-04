Clear

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial set for July 12

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

The case was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 4, 2021 3:34 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2021 3:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A new trial date has been set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

According to a court document on Thursday, the trial is set for 9 a.m. on July 12 at the Limestone County Courthouse.

A new judge was appointed to the case last month. The Alabama Supreme Court appointed retired appellate Judge Pam Baschab of Colbert County to preside over the theft and ethics case. She replaced Judge Pride Tompkins, who recused himself over personal coronavirus concerns.

The case was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blakely remains on the job despite facing 11 theft and ethics charges. He pleaded not guilty in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 72°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
Fort Payne
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 497154

Reported Deaths: 10029
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson714001387
Mobile36252736
Madison32573462
Tuscaloosa24289414
Montgomery22708519
Shelby22112215
Baldwin19856285
Lee15021155
Calhoun13755288
Morgan13742252
Etowah13379320
Marshall11439210
Houston10110262
Elmore9451185
Limestone9413136
St. Clair9003225
Cullman8979182
Lauderdale8610212
DeKalb8486175
Talladega7582165
Walker6571259
Jackson6542103
Autauga631391
Blount6229127
Colbert5998120
Coffee5259103
Dale4657107
Russell406433
Franklin399778
Covington3989106
Chilton3891100
Escambia378772
Tallapoosa3613143
Clarke343953
Chambers3423111
Dallas3419142
Pike293372
Marion288895
Lawrence284683
Winston258668
Bibb245960
Geneva240270
Marengo238357
Pickens225055
Barbour212951
Hale211969
Fayette201357
Butler201166
Henry182941
Cherokee177739
Monroe166639
Randolph164640
Washington156635
Macon147243
Crenshaw146254
Clay145554
Cleburne139741
Lamar133733
Lowndes132551
Wilcox122525
Bullock117236
Conecuh107024
Perry105927
Sumter99432
Coosa89624
Greene88532
Choctaw55123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 777935

Reported Deaths: 11459
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby874431502
Davidson81719870
Knox46146582
Hamilton40486462
Rutherford38479384
Williamson25338203
Sumner21415315
Montgomery17440213
Out of TN1700794
Wilson16479210
Unassigned15705126
Sullivan14396273
Blount14106182
Bradley12957140
Washington12792234
Maury12238163
Sevier12065164
Putnam10611169
Madison10109229
Robertson8980121
Hamblen8048164
Anderson8027158
Greene7301145
Tipton6953103
Coffee6357115
Dickson6239106
Gibson6196141
Cumberland6116121
Carter5983153
McMinn593992
Roane591796
Bedford5802120
Loudon570866
Jefferson5677119
Lawrence557183
Monroe534690
Warren532175
Hawkins525294
Dyer5241101
Franklin474485
Fayette467271
Obion436795
Rhea415273
Lincoln414462
Cocke400193
Cheatham393044
Marshall391256
Campbell381059
Weakley379059
Giles374496
Henderson361973
Carroll348981
White338766
Hardeman338464
Macon337073
Hardin331363
Lauderdale309242
Henry300975
Marion294544
Scott287744
Wayne287330
Overton285157
Claiborne281468
McNairy268253
DeKalb265949
Hickman265641
Haywood264860
Smith256836
Grainger243846
Trousdale239222
Morgan230138
Fentress229444
Johnson216638
Chester201948
Bledsoe200410
Crockett197347
Unicoi181147
Polk177022
Cannon176130
Union172533
Grundy169230
Lake167826
Sequatchie156427
Humphreys154221
Decatur153937
Benton151039
Lewis147225
Meigs126721
Jackson125334
Stewart123724
Clay107130
Perry103427
Houston103232
Moore94516
Van Buren79620
Pickett74623
Hancock49612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events