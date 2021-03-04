Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial set for July 12

A new trial date has been set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

According to a court document on Thursday, the trial is set for 9 a.m. on July 12 at the Limestone County Courthouse.

A new judge was appointed to the case last month. The Alabama Supreme Court appointed retired appellate Judge Pam Baschab of Colbert County to preside over the theft and ethics case. She replaced Judge Pride Tompkins, who recused himself over personal coronavirus concerns.

The case was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blakely remains on the job despite facing 11 theft and ethics charges. He pleaded not guilty in 2019.