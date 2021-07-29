Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely testifying in his criminal trial. Follow his testimony here

Clear
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:08 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is testifying in his own defense in his criminal trial Thursday morning.

WAAY 31 reporters Nicole Zedeck and Matt Kroschel are live tweeting his testimony.

Follow them HERE and HERE or click on the tweets below.

