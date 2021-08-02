Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely found guilty on 2 counts, not guilty on 8 in criminal trial

A jury has returned verdicts in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial:

Count 1 Theft of Property: Not Guilty

Count 2 Theft of Property: Guilty

Count 3 Theft of Property: Not Guilty

Count 4 Theft of Property: Not Guilty

Count 8 Use of Official Position for Personal Gain ($1,000 wire transfer): Not Guilty

Count 9 Theft of Property (Check from 2016): Not Guilty

Count 10 Use of Official Position for Personal Gain: Not Guilty

Count 11 Soliciting thing of value from subordinate: Not Guilty

Count 12 Use of Official Position for Personal Gain: Not Guilty

Count 13 Use of Official Position for Personal Gain (Inmate jail fund): Guilty

Blakely has been taken into custody and his $49,000 bond revoked.

Count 2 deals with a $4,000 check from Red Brick Strategies.

Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West is now acting sheriff as Blakely's conviction immediately removes him from office.

He will serve in the position until Gov. Kay Ivey appoints a new sheriff.

Ivey’s office tells WAAY 31 that the governor does not yet have a formal timeline to replace Blakely and relieve West, but will start accepting resumes and begin the interview process in the coming weeks.

A Probate Court judge will appoint someone to the coroner position until West can resume his duties.

