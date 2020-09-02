Limestone County Sheriff: Athens man drives, runs, swims to avoid arrest; gets caught

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says an Athens man was pulled out of the Elk River on Wednesday after he led deputies and troopers on a high-speed chase, crashed his vehicle and tried to get away by swimming across the river.

Chad DeWayne Green, 51, had outstanding warrants for burglary third degree and receiving stolen property fourth degree, but the sheriff's office says more charges are likely.

Courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office

According to a statement from the department, shortly after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a call came in that a state trooper was being led on a chase on Snake Road in the Clements area with speeds over 100 mph. It says Green drove the vehicle north to Highway 72 and then west into Lauderdale County at speeds up to 120 mph.

After a few minutes, the sheriff’s office says Green returned to Limestone County and sped past a deputy on Lentzville Road. They say he then wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Lentzville Road and Elk River Mills Road.

“He was seen on foot getting into the Elk River and swimming away from deputies about 120 yards out into the water. He continued to avoid deputies approaching from both sides of the river,” the sheriff’s office’s statement on Wednesday said.

The sheriff’s office says it launched two boats from Sportsman’s Park and approached Green, “who had found a place he could stand in the river.”

Green was arrested and booked in the Limestone County Jail, where he’s held without bond.