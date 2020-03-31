Limestone County Sheriff: 2-year-old bitten by dog being airlifted to Vanderbilt hospital

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old child was bitten by a dog at a home on East Limestone Road near Ed Ray Road earlier this evening.
The child is being airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
