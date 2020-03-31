Clear

Limestone County Sheriff: 2-year-old bitten by dog being airlifted to Vanderbilt hospital

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 7:26 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 8:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old child was bitten by a dog at a home on East Limestone Road near Ed Ray Road earlier this evening.

The child is being airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

