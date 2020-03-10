Limestone County Schools working to prevent coronavirus from spreading

We are learning what measures the Limestone County School District is taking to keep students safe from the Coronavirus.

WAAY 31 spoke to the Limestone County Superintendent and learned the district is ordering heavy-duty disinfectant sprayers and changing up lunch-line procedures to ensure students stay healthy.

The district says instead of students going through the lunch line and serving themselves, some schools will have staff members on the other side of the line to hand them their food."

"Everyone is more aware and the kids seem to be more aware," said parent,

Jennifer Turner.

Jennifer Turner has two kids in Limestone County Schools and she says she was happy to hear the district is taking more sanitary precautions.

"As a mom, that gives me peace of mind, knowing they are doing something in the classroom," said Turner.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent, Mike Owens, says the district is spending almost $8,000 on about 16 new heavy-duty sprayers to spray down schools with disinfectant.

"We can just walk down as fast as we can, walking down the hall with sprayer and our custodial staff will help cut out the virus that way," said Owens.

Owens says a sanitary learning environment is a priority.

"We are doing those things as far as our custodial staff to make sure that they are sanitizing things on a higher degree than we have in the past," said Owens.

The district is also taking other actions. Teachers are preparing take-home learning activities for students who feel sick and can't come to school for long periods of time.

"We don't anticipate that but we want to be ready for it if it does happen," said Owens.

"I love that they are preparing for that just in case. I mean, I always think it's better to be safe than sorry," said Turner.

The superintendent says those sprayers will be delivered within the next two weeks. He also says if your student has a fever, they should be off any medication and without a fever for at least 24 hours before they return to school.