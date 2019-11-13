Limestone County Schools won't see enrollment boost from Mazda Toyota, study says

A new study looking at how the Mazda Toyota plant may impact Limestone County Schools has surprising results.

The study looked at enrollment history and housing data for the area to make projections for the school district's future growth.

According to the research results acquired by WAAY31, the current enrollment numbers sit at 8,378 students.

When the Mazda-Toyota plant is starting manufacturing by 2021, the study says enrollment will increase to 8,431 students.

"Limestone County Schools has been interested in finding out the projected growth in our area because of the new industry coming to Limestone County," said Dr. Brad Lewis, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Lewis says the last demographic study was completed in 2013 and with the Mazda Toyota plant bringing thousands of new jobs to the area, the school district wanted to see how it would impact them.

"Based on the study, we are not anticipating quite as many students enrolling in our school system, which was a bit of a surprise," Lewis said.

The study did not cite any specific reasons, but Lewis says there are multiple factors that could explain why enrollment won't see a big boost.

"Parents have a lot of different options as far as education for their children, private school, home school," Lewis said.

Although the data was surprising to the school district, Lewis says they have unique programs and plans in place to help propel the future.

"We have a number of programs that some of our local school systems do not have, including one of the best career tech programs in the state," Lewis said.

The enrollment numbers and future growth are all projections. Once the manufacturing plant is up and running in 2021, the true impact will be felt.