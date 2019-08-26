Limestone County Schools to get 30 new buses with A/C

Limestone County Schools will be getting more than two dozen new buses, all with air conditioning.

This comes just two weeks after a heat advisory had a lot of parents worried about their kids who ride the bus.

Currently, only 67 out of 131 Limestone County buses have air conditioning.

WAAY 31 learned what parents think about the new upgrades.

“It’s about time." Nicholas Moore said.

That was Moore's reaction when he heard Limestone County Schools will soon be getting 30 new buses—all with air conditioning.

“They should’ve already had A/C on buses a long time ago," Moore said.

Moore told WAAY 31 his daughter rides the bus to school and, in the August heat, he said he’s been worried about her safety.

“Every time she gets off the bus, and everybody else gets off with her, they’re all sweaty, pouring sweat," he said. "They just look pitiful when they get off the bus, with as hot as it is.”

And he’s not the only parent who was glad to hear the news.

“When I was a kid, we had to ride with the windows down, and with the humidity, it was unbearable. You couldn’t breathe," Angie Taylor said.

It’s the first time the district has purchased new buses in almost three years. Their goal is to buy 30 more next year, with all county school buses having A/C in three years.

“It’s good for everybody," Taylor said. "You don’t want your children dehydrated.”

“I’m glad they’re working on it and I hope they do get all the buses with air on them, because they really need the air," Moore added.

Transportation officials told WAAY 31 the new buses should be in by mid-January of 2020.