Limestone County Schools is continuing its student meal program into the summer.

Drive-through pickup runs Monday to Thursday at Sugar Creek Elementary and Tanner High School. Breakfast is offered from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It begins July 6 and ends July 30. Meals are available to anyone 18 and younger.

Thursday will include three additional breakfast and lunch meals for the weekend. All meals contain a protein, grain, fruit/vegetable and milk.