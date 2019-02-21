Limestone County Schools bus drivers dealing with flood waters

With so much rain in the forecast this week, it's taking a toll on bus drivers.

WAAY 31 spoke to schools and a local bus driver to find out what they do when they come across a flooded road on their route. Several school representatives said when a bus approaches standing water in the road, no matter how deep it is, they are not supposed to cross.

One local bus driver, Kim McCay, said, sometimes, it can be difficult to know where the flooding is.

"It is always scary to know that you are hauling the most precious cargo in Limestone County," she said.

McCay has been driving a bus for Limestone County Schools for more than 20 years, and she said flooded roads can make driving difficult.

"It was a road, where there was no way you could back up down this road, and I actually went through some water that you couldn't really tell was there, and the water actually came up through my door to my stairwell," she said.

She said the schools try to let drivers know what roads to avoid, but with so many roads in Limestone County, that can be hard to do.

"Unless you know the roads in the area, you don't really always know which ones are going to be flooded, and with a bus, once you get a half a mile down the road, and oh, there is water over the road, you can't just turn around and go the other way," McCay said.

McCay said if she runs into a flooded road, sometimes she isn't able to back up or turn around.

"We have to wait actually for help, for one of the mechanics to come from the bus garage to help us back up," she said.

She said she never tries to drive over standing water, because the kids are her number one priority.

"It's always better to be safe. If it makes someone mad, then I'm sorry, but like I said, one bus accident is one too many," McCay said.