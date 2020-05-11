Limestone County Schools announce graduation dates, guidelines

Limestone County Schools announced their high school graduation dates on Monday.

The district released this schedule and list of procedures:

Tuesday, May 19

Elkmont 6 p.m.

Ardmore 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Tanner 6 p.m.

East Limestone 8 p.m.

Friday, May 22

Clements 6 p.m.

West Limestone 8 p.m.

1.) Each graduation exercise will be conducted on the football field.

2.) Social distancing (6 feet) will be maintained between each family.

3.) Both the visitors and the home side of the stadium will be used.

4.) Graduating Seniors will be given eight (8) tickets for guests.

5.) Tickets will be taken up at the stadium gate. Only those individuals with tickets will be permitted to enter the football stadium.

6.) Each graduation ceremony will have four (4) deputies present.

7.) Each high school will acknowledge individual senior accomplishments. (program inserts and/or announcements as the senior walks to the stage.)

8.) If rain causes a postponement, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, May 26, 28, and 29, 2020 will be used as make-up dates.