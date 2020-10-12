Limestone County Schools address updated virtual attendance policy

Limestone County Schools announced a change to its attendance policy for students enrolled in virtual learning.

On Monday, district representatives said it’s because one of the prerequisites for students enrolling in virtual learning was having a reliable internet source and a device.

Limestone County Schools announced an update to its virtual attendance policy last week.

Bill Tribble, the district's executive director of human resources and operations, said the district only started taking virtual attendance after Labor Day in an effort to give people time to acclimate. He said several students have already missed more than 10 days of logins since then.

If a student has more than 10 days missed and fewer than 15% of adequate process completed on their assignments, the district considers them to be truant.

Tribble says they’re trying to hold students accountable, but also working with those who need assistance.

“Any parent that has reached out to us because of maybe they’ve had an interruption of a device that’s broken or maybe the internet is causing some problems, we have worked with those families,” Tribble explained.

“So, we are trying to work with our parents when it comes to that virtual option, but we kind of said this from day one that you had to have a reliable internet source and you had to have a device for the virtual option to really be effective.”

Tribble said he hasn’t heard any complaints about the updated policy -- but urged parents to reach out to teachers and administrators if there are issues, saying they’re here to help, not punish.