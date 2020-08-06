Limestone County Schools: 'We're in good shape to start tomorrow'

Friday, for the first time since coronavirus hit Alabama, students will fill hallways and classrooms.

The day before traditional classes are set to begin at Limestone County Schools, some parents are worried about their children’s safety, but the district seems to believe things are under control.

"We're in good shape to start tomorrow,” Superintendent Randy Shearouse said.

The district has spent months planning to reopen and Shearouse is confident masking, social distancing and sanitizing guidelines laid out by the district mean no last-minute adjustments are needed.

Some parents aren’t convinced.

"I think we're gonna see a few weeks of school and then an outbreak," Ashleigh Moore, a district parent, said.

Moore is among the parents sending children back to traditional classrooms due to work preventing her family from providing the all-day supervision the virtual curriculum seems to require.

Moore’s son is entering second grade. She said, at this point, he knows what to do and what not to do in school this year. But it’s a lot of responsibility to put on a 7-year-old

"They play with things, and touch things, and mess with things and still tough their face and put their fingers in their mouth,” she said. “I mean, the teachers are going to do all that they can, I trust that, but at the same time he's seven."

Paige Lanier is also nervous about her student returning to school. She’s letting her 12th grader return for his senior year, but not before she laid out some clear rules for him.

"Wear your mask, don't hug, don't kiss, and no holding hands,” Lanier explained.

Both mothers say new school supplies this year include masks and sanitizer.

Now, Moore and Lanier hope the district strictly enforces social-distancing and masking policies to keep their families safe.

Shearouse told me the district is ready. He added that the lower number of students attending traditional classes will also make those efforts easier.

"I do think that will help us maintain that social distancing, not only in the classroom, but even as they enter the halls,” he said.