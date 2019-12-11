Limestone County school bus accident on Highway 20

A Limestone County school bus is stopped on the side of Highway 20 in the eastbound lanes after an air conditioning truck ran into the back of the bus.
This is near I-565 and the Mooresville Road Exit. No kids were on the bus.
The wreck happened around 8:10 a.m. A WAAY 31 reporter saw it happen and contacted Limestone County Schools. We are waiting to hear back.
Traffic is already backed up for miles due to multiple car accidents near the Mooresville Road exit
