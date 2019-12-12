Limestone County judge arrested on multiple charges

Clear
A Limestone County judge is out of jail on bond after being indicted on multiple charges.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 9:29 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: Ryan Berti

A Limestone County District judge is out of jail on bond after being indicted on multiple charges. Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WAAY 31 Judge Douglas Patterson was booked into the Limestone County Jail around 8:30 this morning.

The arrest stems from grand jury indictments and is being handled by the Alabama Attorney General's office. Patterson is charged with use of official position or office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly 1st degree, and theft 3rd degree. 

Judge Patterson bonded out of jail around 9 a.m. on a $30,000 bond.

