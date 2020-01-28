Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County Human Resource director not being investigated by sheriff's office

It's unclear why he is on leave.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Photo Gallery 1 Images

WAAY 31 learned the Human Resources Director suspended by Limestone County Schools is not being investigated for any crimes by the Limestone County sheriff’s office.

The district put Mark Isley on paid leave but did not explain why.

Mark Isley

Mark Isley's Attorney sent WAAY 31 a picture of the letter the district handed him Monday putting him on paid leave. The letter doesn't say why he was placed on administrative but says he cannot be on school district property, and it ordered him to return all digital devices that belong to the district.

WAAY 31 asked the sheriff’s office if it was investigating Isley because a deputy was present to escort him off campus Monday, but no one will confirm if any other law enforcement is investigating Isley or why he’s on leave.

Isley said he started with the district in September of 2018. He was the superintendent of Boaz City schools from 2012-2016. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 49°
Florence
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events