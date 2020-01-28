Limestone County Human Resource director not being investigated by sheriff's office

WAAY 31 learned the Human Resources Director suspended by Limestone County Schools is not being investigated for any crimes by the Limestone County sheriff’s office.

The district put Mark Isley on paid leave but did not explain why.

Mark Isley's Attorney sent WAAY 31 a picture of the letter the district handed him Monday putting him on paid leave. The letter doesn't say why he was placed on administrative but says he cannot be on school district property, and it ordered him to return all digital devices that belong to the district.

WAAY 31 asked the sheriff’s office if it was investigating Isley because a deputy was present to escort him off campus Monday, but no one will confirm if any other law enforcement is investigating Isley or why he’s on leave.

Isley said he started with the district in September of 2018. He was the superintendent of Boaz City schools from 2012-2016.