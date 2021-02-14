Coronavirus vaccine sites across North Alabama closing, delaying due to weather

The Limestone County and Morgan County Health Departments announced they will close Monday due to the wintry weather expected.

Colbert County has joined the growing list.

All departments say they plan to honor the appointments scheduled Monday over the next two weeks.

Decatur Morgan Hospital will delay their vaccine clinic opening from 8am to 10am Monday. Those with appointments in the 8 and 9am hours will be called Sunday night to have their appointment rescheduled.

"We want to be open as long as we safely can to get shots into arms," said Decatur Morgan Hospital Spokesperson Noel Lovelace.

According to the Morgan County Health Department, vaccine efficacy is good for 42 days after the first dose. This means rescheduled appointments will not affect the vaccine efficacy in those patients if the new appointment is within two weeks from Monday.