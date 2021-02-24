Limestone County Emergency Management suggests people prepare for severe weather in advance

Much of the snow and ice has melted away across North Alabama, but the damage remains and repairs are just beginning.

We spoke with a representative from the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) about how we all can be better prepared for severe weather.

Daphne Ellison with the Limestone County EMA says it all starts with reliable forms of communication so you know when severe weather is about to hit.

"A weather radio is great to have, because it's battery-operated, plus you can have it if the power goes out. You'll still have it to be able to get your alerts," said Ellison.

Ellison says it's important to have essential items on hand before severe weather hits.

Weather like the snow and ice storms that caused damage across North Alabama last week.

"Mainly, it was roads that we had travel problems, impassable roads, a lot of ice and snow on bridges and overpasses. Also, we had several trees with ice that came down and done a little roof damage," said Ellison.

Ray's Greenhouse in Toney experienced some damage because of the storms. It's going to cost the owner, Jody Hamm, around $10,000 to clean up the fallen trees and repair the greenhouses.

Ellison says everyone should have a to-go kit in case damage or power outages occur.

"What I mean by prepared is get some type of bag or you can use a plastic container or a bedsheet, pillowcase. Take it and put extra batteries, have flashlights, have any kind of personal items that you need," said Ellison.

You can get supplies for severe weather this weekend during Alabama's 10th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. That's when all supplies you would need to help you during severe weather are exempt from the state sales tax.