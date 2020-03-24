The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency says that, due to heavy rainfall, several roads throughout the county have standing water and some could have the potential for flooding.
EMA urges motorist to use extreme caution while driving especially at night.
Related Content
- Limestone County EMA warning motorists about possible flooded roads
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Several roads flooded in Limestone County
- Lawrence County EMA warns of problems with outdoor warning sirens
- Blackout Wednesday makes roads dangerous for motorists
- Limestone Co. EMA on standby for assistance in Lee Co.
- Roads reopen in Limestone County
- Several roads closed in Limestone County due to flooding
- Colbert County EMA unveils triage bus
- Community mourning Jackson County EMA director's death
Scroll for more content...