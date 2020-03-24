Clear
Limestone County EMA warning motorists about possible flooded roads

Be careful!

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 8:58 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 9:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency says that, due to heavy rainfall, several roads throughout the county have standing water and some could have the potential for flooding.

EMA urges motorist to use extreme caution while driving especially at night.

