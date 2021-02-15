Limestone County EMA: All roads, bridges impassable; Only emergency vehicles may travel

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency announced that as of 5:15 a.m. Monday that all roads and bridges in Limestone County have been deemed impassable, until further notice.

Members of the general public are advised that all travel should be suspended or delayed.

Only emergency vehicles may travel on Limestone County roads and bridges, until further notice.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson reported at 6 a.m. that it is too dangerous for motorists to be out the road. He said there is light traffic in Athens, but there are icy conditions especially around bridges and intersections. He said a few vehicles slid into ditches overnight.

City of Athens Street Department and ALDOT have been out treating bridges and other areas, but there are icy areas throughout the city.

Johnson said U.S. 72 has spots of ice.

