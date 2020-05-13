Limestone County DA may seek death penalty after man found dead in driveway

The Limestone County District Attorney’s Office has upgraded the murder charge against Travis Stanley to capital murder due to the presence of the victim’s child at the time of the shooting on Mill Valley Drive, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

This means Stanley could face the death penalty.

Stanley, 41, is charged with murdering Joey Sutton, 33. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail without bond.

According to the sheriff's office, the call of the shooting came in shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Deputies responded to a home in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive, off McCully Mill Road.

The sheriff’s office says Sutton was found in the driveway of the house.