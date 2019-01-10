Limestone County DA: Man found guilty of rape, sexual abuse

On Thursday, Miguel Angel Rojas was found guilty for rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree for an incident that happened on December 6, 2015.

Rojas's case was tried by Limestone County District Attorney Brian C. T. Jones and Chief Deputy District Attorney James C. Ayers, Jr. His legal representation was from Harlan Mitchell & Dale Bryant.

According to Jones, the class A felony of rape in the first degree has a range of punishment from 10 to 99 years or life imprisonment. Sexual abuse in the first degree is a class C felony with a range of punishment from 1 to 10 years imprisonment.

Below is a statement from Jones:

“I would like to thank the jurors for their attentiveness in this case. This subject matter is very difficult to sit through during a trial. Each juror took their role seriously and admirably as they represented the citizens of Limestone County. I would also like to recognize the good work of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department in this case and we appreciate their efforts and their service to this victim.”

Rojas's sentencing hearing is set for April 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. A pre-sentence investigation will be ordered before the sentencing hearing, according to Jones.