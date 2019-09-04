Limestone County Coroner describes Sisk family murders as unique in his career

Less than two days after five members of the Sisk family were killed in their Elkmont home, Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the tragedy was horribly unique.

"I’ve seen a little bit of everything... there’s been only two that I can remember since I’ve been coroner that five or more have died in one single event," West said.

He said he and other first responders have no filter between them and the devastation of something like what happened Monday night. West told WAAY 31 that's why it's important for them to have people close to them to lean on.

"You usually don’t see this type of event and they’re going to have to work their way through it. They talk with each other, they communicate with friends and neighbors and stuff like that. That’s the best way to cope," West said.

West said the hardest part of working this case was deaths of the children.

"I don’t care how long you stay as coroner or EMS, nursing or whatever, you never get used to children because they haven’t lived their lives they haven’t experienced lives," West said.

He added that the autopsy is expected to be completed by this end of the week and a preliminary report will be created by Friday or Monday.