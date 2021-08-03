Limestone County Coroner Mike West appointed interim sheriff

Coroner Mike West is officially the acting sheriff of Limestone County. That's in addition to his duties as coroner.

Sheriff West told WAAY 31 he met with a Probate Court judge in Limestone County Tuesday morning to determine who will lead the office. The judge told him he will have to do both jobs until Gov, Kay Ivey appoints a new sheriff.

Because West is already an elected official, he did not need to be sworn in as sheriff.

As far as Blakely goes, West says he is in a medical wing of the jail where he's being housed in isolation.

West says only booking and the medical wing have cells for just one person, so that is why Blakely is being kept there until his bond is set and he posts it.

On Tuesday, the state filed court documents seeking to deny bond to Blakely.

A judge has not yet ruled.

Failed Legislation

In February, Alabama Republican State Senator Thomas Whatley introduced a bill that would appoint the next highest-ranking deputy to the position of sheriff when the sheriff is unable to perform their duties.

If the bill had passed and become law, Limestone County Chief Deputy Fred Sloss would have been appointed interim sheriff instead of West.

SB161 was indefinitely postponed in May, just three months after it was first introduced.