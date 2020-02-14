Limestone County Coroner: Driver dies after car hits ice, tree

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man died Friday morning after hitting a patch of ice and striking a tree in Limestone County.
Mike West, Limestone County coroner, said Richard Brock, 69, was driving on Swanncott Road.
Brock died at the scene, West said.
