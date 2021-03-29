Limestone County Coroner: 2 dead at train tracks in Athens

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said he is responding to two fatalities at the train tracks on McClellan Street near Clinton Street in Athens.

The city of Athens said the train was traveling north when the accident occurred about 1:30 pm. The two people were not in a vehicle at the time of the accident, according to a news release.

Two people were found dead on Monday at the train tracks at McClellan Street near Clinton Street in Athens.

Athen Police say crossings from McClellan Street and to the south are blocked and will be until at least 4 p.m.

