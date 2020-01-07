Limestone Co. Commission approves $25,000 for lawsuit settlement costs

The Limestone County Commission approved spending $25,000 to cover litigation costs associated with defending the federal lawsuit filed by a former Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator, commission spokesperson Michelle Williamson said.

The commission voted 4-0 to authorize Commission Chairman Collin Daly to work with legal counsel to resolve the lawsuit filed by former Investigator Leslie Ramsey, she said.

In the lawsuit, Ramsey says she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker and Sheriff Mike Blakely punished her for coming forward about the assault.

In December, Ramsey's Attorney, Phil DeFatta said the claims were resolved in mediation.

“The parties resolved all claims through mediation, and the terms are confidential. The issues taken up at mediation also remain confidential as the parties and their counsel work toward finalizing settlement in the near future.", he said.

The sexual assault lawsuit was supposed to go to trial in September of 2020.

Ramsey started with the department in 2007, and said she didn't face any problems until Sloss was promoted to chief deputy in 2016. In her lawsuit, Ramsey accuses Sloss of sexually assaulting her outside his house in January of 2017 after he allegedly ran his hand across her chest and crotch, demanding she show him her breasts. Ramsey claims Sloss promised to promote her to captain if she followed his sexual advances.

In May of 2017, Ramsey accused Sloss of having her followed after Blakley held his yearly rodeo fundraiser. The lawsuit claims that just days later, Sheriff Blakely punished her unfairly. After she filed a grievance about sexual assault and unfair treatment, Ramsey claims the sheriff demoted her and continued to punish her.

In her lawsuit, Ramsey says she filed a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in November of 2017 after the demotion, and she was reinstated to her position as an investigator in February of 2018.

Blakely is currently under indictment on 13 charges that cover a range of conduct over multiple years. None are thought to be linked to Ramsey’s lawsuit.

WAAY 31 requested to obtain Ramsey's personnel file along with Sheriff Blakely's and Sloss' personnel file. The county denied our request saying there was pending litigation involving all three. We filed our requests again in December, but have not heard back from the county as of Tuesday afternoon.